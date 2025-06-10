Uniswap Market Cap Reaches $5.14 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $8.18 or 0.00007526 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $5.14 billion and $1.08 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00083553 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000094 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00000914 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000009 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139,353.01 or 1.28184999 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 628,739,837 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 628,739,836.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.10569133 USD and is up 13.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1241 active market(s) with $465,571,339.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

