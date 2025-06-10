Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,149.91.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,224.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,262.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,093.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $991.46. The firm has a market cap of $521.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total transaction of $39,762,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at $78,948,144. The trade was a 33.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

