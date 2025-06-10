Curated Wealth Partners LLC Buys 173 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 109,524.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 123,836.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,716,662,000 after buying an additional 1,924,423 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,051,016,000 after purchasing an additional 856,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Netflix by 318.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $870,752,000 after purchasing an additional 743,724 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price (up from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,149.91.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,068.52. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $1,224.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,262.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,093.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $991.46. The company has a market cap of $521.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

