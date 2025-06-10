Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Buys 3,374 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 187.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $125,350,000 after buying an additional 23,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1,547.1% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 641,950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $179,715,000 after purchasing an additional 602,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE MCD opened at $304.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.86. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $217.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 target price (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.