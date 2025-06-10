Biotech Stocks To Consider – June 10th

Thermo Fisher Scientific, United Therapeutics, Danaher, AbbVie, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and IQVIA are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that apply molecular biology, genetics and bioengineering to develop new drugs, therapies and diagnostic tools. They often offer high growth potential tied to clinical trial results and regulatory approvals, but also carry elevated volatility and risk due to lengthy development timelines and stringent oversight. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE TMO traded up $7.22 on Tuesday, hitting $415.75. 1,052,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $390.50 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $419.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.94. The company has a market cap of $156.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78.

United Therapeutics (UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Shares of UTHR traded down $51.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.82. 1,381,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,634. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.82. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $266.98 and a 52-week high of $417.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

NYSE DHR traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. Danaher has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.78. The firm has a market cap of $144.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,827. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $163.52 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.28. The stock has a market cap of $335.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

RXRX traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,352,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,537,969. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

VRTX traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $447.82. 317,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $464.26 and its 200 day moving average is $460.37. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $377.85 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88.

IQVIA (IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.20. 882,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.28 and a 200-day moving average of $178.56. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $252.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

