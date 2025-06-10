Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $551.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $514.74 and a 200-day moving average of $533.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.