Insider Selling: Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Sells 24,100 Shares of Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 24,100 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.42, for a total transaction of C$2,709,322.00.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of CP stock traded down C$1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$110.73. 517,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$107.16. The stock has a market cap of C$103.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of C$94.60 and a 52-week high of C$119.20.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.
