Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Senior Officer Sells C$69,000.00 in Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00.

David Lewis Cherry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sintana Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, April 8th, David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$46,000.00.

Sintana Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE SEI remained flat at C$0.69 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,924. Sintana Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.42 and a twelve month high of C$1.54. The firm has a market cap of C$257.56 million, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.75.

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sintana Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintana Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.