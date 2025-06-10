SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Has $143,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,351,683,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 30,256.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,248 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Accenture by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,175,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,740 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $666,495,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,295,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,325,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,024 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,650. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total transaction of $47,641.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,111.60. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.14.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $316.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $275.01 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

