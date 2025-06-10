Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Melius cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $480.88 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $468.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

