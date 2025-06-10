Video Game Stocks To Research – June 7th

Walmart, Target, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, publish, distribute or manufacture hardware for video games. By buying these stocks on exchanges, investors gain exposure to the gaming industry’s potential growth, revenues and market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.46. 15,583,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,900,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.84. Walmart has a 1 year low of $65.64 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $779.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.33. 7,816,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,049,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.16. Target has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.72. 1,497,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $240.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.59 and its 200-day moving average is $204.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

See Also