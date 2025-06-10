UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Trading Up 0.6% This Week

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $8.20 billion and approximately $6.79 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for $8.89 or 0.00008174 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00083553 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,270,644 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 923,272,246.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 9.09207256 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $5,542,687.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

