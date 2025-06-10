Nano (XNO) Market Capitalization Achieves $140.22 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Nano has a market capitalization of $140.22 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00000968 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108,705.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.74 or 0.00396223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00083553 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.39 or 0.00305753 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00016670 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00047842 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

