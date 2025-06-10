Divi (DIVI) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Divi coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Divi has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and $138,543.55 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Divi has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00020096 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00005547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Divi Coin Profile

DIVI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 4,320,209,105 coins. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Divi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 4,319,751,857.7220448. The last known price of Divi is 0.00111047 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $141,490.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

