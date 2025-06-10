Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Trading 2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $7.93. 13,320,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 17,566,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Glj Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 492,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,905.65. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $22,696,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 21.7% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 245,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 43,740 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 520,716 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

