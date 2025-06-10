LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Up 17% – What’s Next?

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 17% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $7.00. 365,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 974,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

LiveWire Group Trading Up 35.5%

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 352.66%. The company had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in LiveWire Group by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveWire Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in LiveWire Group during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in LiveWire Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in LiveWire Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

