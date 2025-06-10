LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Up 17% – What’s Next?

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 17% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $7.00. 365,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 974,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.
The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 352.66%. The company had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter.
LiveWire Group Company Profile
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
