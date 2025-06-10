The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.7% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,049,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $162.55 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $156.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $381.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.