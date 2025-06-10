Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.9% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares during the last quarter. NWI Management LP increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,277,000 after buying an additional 3,648,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after buying an additional 1,868,580 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $679,936,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,470,000 after buying an additional 895,277 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $530.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $484.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.02. The company has a market capitalization of $332.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

