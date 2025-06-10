Central Valley Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Central Valley Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $530.70 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $484.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.02. The firm has a market cap of $332.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

