Best Esports Stocks To Research – June 10th

PENN Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, Sphere Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, NIP Group, DouYu International, and Allied Gaming & Entertainment are the seven Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is tied to competitive video gaming—this includes game publishers, tournament organizers, streaming platforms, hardware manufacturers, and even professional teams. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the fast-growing esports industry, driven by media rights, sponsorships, advertising and merchandise, though they should be prepared for higher volatility common to emerging entertainment sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,127. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

MSGS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.84. The stock had a trading volume of 54,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,517. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.52 and a beta of 0.77. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $237.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGS

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of Sphere Entertainment stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.15. 202,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,550. Sphere Entertainment has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPHR

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

NASDAQ NSIT traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.83. 56,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,562. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.67. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $228.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSIT

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIPG traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.57. 281,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,838. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. NIP Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIPG

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

DOYU stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.63. 21,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOYU

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Shares of NASDAQ AGAE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,238. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a market cap of $119.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGAE

Recommended Stories