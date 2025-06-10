Top Manufacturing Stocks Worth Watching – June 10th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, GE Vernova, Oracle, D-Wave Quantum, and Salesforce are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the inventories that a production?oriented business holds at various stages of the manufacturing process. They typically include raw materials awaiting use, work?in?progress items being transformed, and finished goods ready for sale. Properly managing these stocks helps manufacturers meet demand without overinvesting in unused inventory. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.35. 8,304,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,743,303. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GE Vernova stock traded down $18.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $461.48. 2,023,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283,284. GE Vernova has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $500.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $392.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.82. The company has a market cap of $125.95 billion, a PE ratio of 83.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $176.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,095,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,494,075. The company has a market capitalization of $493.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Oracle has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.13.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 45,883,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,937,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Salesforce stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $270.45. 2,822,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,572,043. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $227.77 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $258.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

