Cybersecurity Stocks To Follow Now – June 10th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, and Dell Technologies are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, sell, and support products or services designed to protect networks, data, and digital infrastructure from cyber threats. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to a market driven by growing demand for security solutions—such as firewalls, encryption, threat monitoring, and identity management—as organizations and governments increasingly prioritize digital defense. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.68. The stock had a trading volume of 29,937,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,202,043. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.52 and its 200 day moving average is $174.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $462.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,790. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $491.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a PE ratio of 908.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $417.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

DELL stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,183,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,422,186. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.86. The firm has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $161.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Featured Articles