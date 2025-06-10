Best Healthcare Stocks To Follow Now – June 10th

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, GE Aerospace, Hims & Hers Health, and Oracle are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the research, development, manufacturing, and delivery of medical products and services. This sector encompasses pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, medical device manufacturers, hospital operators, insurers, and other healthcare service providers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.72. The company had a trading volume of 32,707,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,212,482. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.46. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $302.61. 6,189,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,027,775. The company has a market cap of $274.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $404.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

NYSE:GE traded down $10.58 on Tuesday, reaching $240.83. 5,625,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,383,666. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $257.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $256.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

NYSE:HIMS traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,588,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,472,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 122.35 and a beta of 2.09. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.37. 5,095,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,494,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.83 and a 200-day moving average of $160.13. Oracle has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $198.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Recommended Stories