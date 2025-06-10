Top 5G Stocks To Watch Today – June 10th

Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, Cisco Systems, Onsemi, Monolithic Power Systems, Cadence Design Systems, and Fortinet are the seven 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the development, deployment and commercialization of fifth-generation wireless networks. They include telecom carriers rolling out 5G infrastructure, equipment manufacturers and semiconductor firms supplying critical components, as well as device makers building compatible smartphones and IoT gadgets. Investors target 5G stocks to capitalize on faster data speeds, lower latency and the technology’s potential to transform industries from autonomous vehicles to smart cities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,369,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,055,296. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,942,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,719,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $174.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

CSCO traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $65.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,214,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,066,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $259.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

ON traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $54.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,688,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,061,301. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $80.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ON

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $26.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $733.05. The stock had a trading volume of 252,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,610. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $611.41 and a 200-day moving average of $616.83. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,345. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.20. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The firm has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a PE ratio of 78.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $101.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,287. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Featured Stories