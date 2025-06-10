Best Casino Stocks To Watch Now – June 10th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, SharpLink Gaming, Wynn Resorts, and MGM Resorts International are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are publicly traded shares of companies whose primary business is operating gambling and entertainment venues—such as land-based casinos, hotel-resorts and online gaming platforms. Their performance is driven by factors like consumer discretionary spending, tourism trends and regulatory changes, making them sensitive to economic cycles and industry-specific risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

NYSE FLUT traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.23. The stock had a trading volume of 954,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,563. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.52. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $174.03 and a 52-week high of $299.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DraftKings stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,185,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,721,495. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of -34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

SharpLink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

NASDAQ:SBET traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,591,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,839. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. SharpLink Gaming has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $124.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBET

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.72. The company had a trading volume of 529,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.66. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $107.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $33.27. 1,231,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,809,636. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Further Reading