Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $130.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $135.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

