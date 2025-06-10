Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $487,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Mondelez International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average is $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.