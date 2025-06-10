Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Sells 291 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,202,879,000. Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,424,795,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6,435.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,912,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,985 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $551.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

