Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Sells 31,752 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 55.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,688 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 31,752 shares during the quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Bailey Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,541,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 156,770 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $24,083,000 after purchasing an additional 45,769 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $235,270.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,661,403.70. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 425,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,381,948. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.88.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 4.1%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $155.41 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.11. The stock has a market cap of $170.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

