Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,278 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.0% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,216,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,095,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 15,012.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,231,127,000 after buying an additional 2,296,069 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $177.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.13. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $198.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $495.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.35.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

