PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.4% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Dbs Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1%

PEP stock opened at $129.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $178.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.75 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.68%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

