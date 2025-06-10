WAX (WAXP) Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $101.86 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WAX

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,402,781,497 coins and its circulating supply is 4,397,987,757 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,402,487,873.9349947 with 4,397,694,137.87173748 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.02287383 USD and is up 4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $3,505,350.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

