Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 10th (ALMS, AMTM, BELFB, CMG, DB, DPZ, DT, ESTC, HROW, KTB)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, June 10th:

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Amentum (NYSE:AMTM). They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG). They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ). The firm issued a sell rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX). They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS). They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Desjardins began coverage on shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER). The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA). They issued an outperform rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV). They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT). They issued a market perform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Jones Trading began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

