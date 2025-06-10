Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 10th (ALMS, AMTM, BELFB, CMG, DB, DPZ, DT, ESTC, HROW, KTB)

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, June 10th:

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Amentum (NYSE:AMTM). They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG). They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ). The firm issued a sell rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX). They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS). They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Desjardins began coverage on shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER). The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA). They issued an outperform rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV). They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT). They issued a market perform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Jones Trading began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

