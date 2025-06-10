BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) Price Down 2% This Week

BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a market capitalization of $180.70 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of BlazeStake Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlazeStake Staked SOL has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One BlazeStake Staked SOL token can currently be purchased for approximately $193.37 or 0.00177526 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,783.17 or 0.99870815 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108,737.75 or 0.99829121 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About BlazeStake Staked SOL

BlazeStake Staked SOL’s total supply is 934,513 tokens. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official website is stake.solblaze.org. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @solblaze_org.

BlazeStake Staked SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a current supply of 934,329.70644035. The last known price of BlazeStake Staked SOL is 193.94651028 USD and is up 5.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $1,617,123.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stake.solblaze.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlazeStake Staked SOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlazeStake Staked SOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlazeStake Staked SOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

