MANEKI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.88 Million (MANEKI)

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. MANEKI has a total market cap of $11.88 million and $8.72 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANEKI token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MANEKI has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108,783.17 or 0.99870815 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,737.75 or 0.99829121 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MANEKI Profile

MANEKI was first traded on April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,858,766,369 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz. MANEKI’s official website is manekineko.world.

MANEKI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,858,766,369. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.00136393 USD and is up 5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $7,993,530.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANEKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANEKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

