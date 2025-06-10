Walker Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Walker Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $773.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $769.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $800.81. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

