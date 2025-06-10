First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 20,031 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 20,031 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 125,099 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 74,974 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $396,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,352.80. This trade represents a 47.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $938,400. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $184.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.28.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.31 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

