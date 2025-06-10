Gibson Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gibson Capital LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,904,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $530.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.02.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.