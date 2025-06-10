Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Raised by WFA Asset Management Corp

WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $789,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $48,348,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 31,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7%

XOM stock opened at $104.97 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $452.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.