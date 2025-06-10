Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.86.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $162.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $156.58 and a one year high of $180.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.86 and a 200 day moving average of $167.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

