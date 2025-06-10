Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 3.3% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,727,000 after buying an additional 30,185 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 74,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,663,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.80.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,576.46. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,642,333.60. This represents a 59.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,162 shares of company stock valued at $58,645,479 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $366.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $345.86 and its 200-day moving average is $336.28. The stock has a market cap of $676.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $371.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.