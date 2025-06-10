Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 3.3% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,727,000 after buying an additional 30,185 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 74,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,663,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.80.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,576.46. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,642,333.60. This represents a 59.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,162 shares of company stock valued at $58,645,479 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of NYSE V opened at $366.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $345.86 and its 200-day moving average is $336.28. The stock has a market cap of $676.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $371.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
