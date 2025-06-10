Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 10,800 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,021 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Athena Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2,507.9% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 27,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 60,521 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $21,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $1,725,518.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,047.50. This trade represents a 11.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,219,490. This represents a 13.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,332 shares of company stock valued at $11,024,802 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $272.36 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.77 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $260.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.70.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 price target (up previously from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.34.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

