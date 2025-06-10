Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $249,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,537,578.68. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. This represents a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,310 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.5%

GILD stock opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $140.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.