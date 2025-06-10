Top Toy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 9th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Winmark, Dollar Tree, and Best Buy are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are low-priced, small-capitalization equities that many beginner or recreational investors buy primarily for practice or speculative fun rather than as part of a long-term strategy. Because they’re typically micro-caps or penny stocks, toy stocks tend to be highly volatile and carry greater liquidity and price-manipulation risks than larger, more established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $5.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,009.24. The company had a trading volume of 896,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,627. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $793.00 and a 52 week high of $1,078.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $993.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $979.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,342,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,850,234. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average is $93.92. Walmart has a 1 year low of $65.90 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $779.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Target stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.99. 3,633,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,405,918. Target has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.08. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of KR traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,394,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,968,201. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.11 and its 200-day moving average is $64.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Kroger has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $73.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Winmark (WINA)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Winmark stock traded down $12.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $419.85. 528,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,535. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $377.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.61. Winmark has a fifty-two week low of $295.79 and a fifty-two week high of $436.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WINA

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

DLTR traded up $1.38 on Monday, reaching $95.88. 2,058,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191,057. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $111.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

BBY stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,368,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.12. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $103.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBY

See Also