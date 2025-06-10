Node AI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17.88 Million (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Node AI has a market cap of $34.50 million and $17.88 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Node AI has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One Node AI token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,862.30 or 1.00076561 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108,854.00 or 1.00068929 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Node AI

Node AI launched on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,997,097 tokens. The official website for Node AI is nodeai.app. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

Buying and Selling Node AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 97,997,097.00269001 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.35642898 USD and is up 13.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $13,494,274.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Node AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

