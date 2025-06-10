Arweave (AR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $460,732,172,291.14 Billion

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last week, Arweave has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $7.02 or 0.00006454 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $460,732,172,291.14 billion and approximately $40.91 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,779.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $429.86 or 0.00395166 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00031291 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000040 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
