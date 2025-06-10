BITICA COIN Hits One Day Volume of $10.29 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $728.18 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00003034 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00016822 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00004802 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,217,292,545 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is www.thebitica.io.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03997178 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thebitica.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

