Jito Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $651.35 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. Jito has a market capitalization of $651.35 million and $28.07 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jito has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Jito token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00001786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jito

Jito’s genesis date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 999,999,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,263 tokens. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 999,999,720.25223329 with 335,274,263 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 1.90495494 USD and is up 3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $21,518,251.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

