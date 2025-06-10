Oasys Self Reported Market Cap Hits $59.31 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. Oasys has a total market cap of $59.31 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasys has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasys token can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,862.30 or 1.00076561 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108,854.00 or 1.00068929 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,307,075,561 tokens. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,301,398,917.23629 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.01382717 USD and is up 5.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,006,710.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

