RETARDIO (RETARDIO) Price Hits $0.0190 on Top Exchanges

RETARDIO (RETARDIO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, RETARDIO has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One RETARDIO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RETARDIO has a total market capitalization of $19.01 million and $1.77 million worth of RETARDIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108,862.30 or 1.00076561 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,854.00 or 1.00068929 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

RETARDIO Token Profile

RETARDIO’s genesis date was January 31st, 2024. RETARDIO’s total supply is 999,671,379 tokens. RETARDIO’s official Twitter account is @retardiolove. RETARDIO’s official website is retardio.xyz.

RETARDIO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RETARDIO (RETARDIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. RETARDIO has a current supply of 999,671,379 with 975,671,265 in circulation. The last known price of RETARDIO is 0.01943435 USD and is up 13.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $1,603,129.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://retardio.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RETARDIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RETARDIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RETARDIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

